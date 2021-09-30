Discovery UK has announced that discovery+, the non-fiction, real-life subscription streaming platform, is available on Amazon Prime Video Channels in the UK.

Following the launch of discovery+ in late 2020, the service has been expanding its range of partnerships, making its library of content increasingly more accessible to viewers across various devices and services. Genres include reality, true crime, paranormal, documentaries and sport.

Series include regional stories and global franchises, including Gold Rush, Ghost Adventures, 90 Day Fiancé, Children of the Cult, Jimmy Savile: The People Who Knew, and Love in Paradise: The Caribbean.

discovery+ can be accessed by all UK Prime members via Prime Video for £4.99 per month for the Entertainment package and £6.99 per month for Entertainment and Sport.

Julian Monaghan, director, Prime Video Channels Europe, said: “I’m delighted that Prime members in the UK can now add discovery+ to their Prime Video experience through Prime Video Channels. Discovery are leaders in the factual space and we’re pleased to be bringing popular TV series like Gold Rush, Faking It and live sport like the Australian Open to our customers, adding to our ever-growing line-up of premium and specialist Prime Video Channels in the UK.”

James Gibbons, EVP general manager, UK & Nordics, Discovery, added: “We’re thrilled to introduce discovery+ to Amazon Prime Video channels in the UK. We have an incredible portfolio of highly compelling and relatable shows and we’re proud to make it more accessible to a wider audience through such important collaborations with our strategic industry partners.”