More people are leaving the TV and radio industries than joining, Ofcom has found, with broadcasters facing a worrying loss of diverse talent.

The regulator’s five-year look at Diversity and Equal Opportunities in UK Broadcasting finds that broadcasters are struggling to retain talent in the aftermath of the pandemic, with more women in particular leaving the broadcasting business than joining.

TV and radio firms now have a much better understanding of the makeup of their workforce, and representation of minority groups has generally improved in the last five years. But the lack of diversity among senior decision makers remains significant, and disabled people continue to be underrepresented across the industry.

So Ofcom is calling on broadcasters collectively to place much greater focus on retaining and progressing senior, diverse talent.

Broadcasters have an obligation, as a condition of their licences, to take measures to promote equality of opportunity in employment. This also helps people to work in broadcasting who otherwise might not have a chance to do so.

Broadcasters have made progress hiring a wider range of talent. For example, there are twice as many people working in radio from minority-ethnic backgrounds as there were three years ago.

But for the first time, more people are leaving the industry than joining, particularly women, while disabled people remain significantly underrepresented. And because companies have focused on entry-level recruitment, there still isn’t enough diverse talent in senior roles.

Vikki Cook, Ofcom’s director of broadcasting policy, said: “We expect broadcasters to work together – and with their production partners – to create a more inclusive sector for everyone. That includes a greater focus on retention as well as recruitment.

“We are calling on broadcasters to further improve data collection – including on promotions; report the success or failure of diversity initiatives more transparently; engage meaningfully with their staff networks; and consider setting retention targets.”

To lead the diversity conversation and support broadcasters and their employees, Ofcom is this week hosting All In – an event to help broadcasters work together on broadening their workforces and sharing what works.