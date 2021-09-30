Crushell will be responsible for leading new revenue initiatives as Precise TV expands beyond YouTube to bring its contextual intelligence solution to connected TV (CTV) and other digital platforms. In addition to Crushell’s appointment, Precise TV has hired several US-based salespeople, and has opened a US headquarters in New York.

As a result of the recent voluntary decisions of Facebook and Google to no longer allow targeting of anyone under 18, Precise TV is the de facto ad buying solution for brands targeting youths.

“I’m astounded at what the Precise TV team has built, entirely bootstrapped,” said Crushell. “I’ve seen plenty of impressive engineering in the video technology industry, and Precise TV’s self-learning system is like no other. Solving for brand suitability is just the tip of Precise TV’s sphere. Our solution removes upwards of 40 to 60% of wasted ad impressions for advertisers on YouTube. The resulting mix of branding, performance and technology delivers consistent business outcomes for our advertising partners.”

Christian Dankl, chairman and co-founder of Precise TV, added: “I’ve worked with Denis over the years and he’s the perfect fit to lead our global commercialisation initiatives. Denis is an industry leader and connected to some of the most influential companies and executives transforming the online video and convergent TV world. We’re going through a period of impressive growth in the US and Denis joins at a pivotal moment to help expand our platform to connected TV and eventually all video platforms.”