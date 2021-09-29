The media entertainment arm of HKT, Now TV, is bringing (Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) to Hong Kong viewers with plans to broadcast 42 live events per year, which consists of 30 UFC Fight Nights to be shown on Now Sports Plus and 12 UFC numbered events to be shown on Now Sports 5.
In recent years, UFC has gained impressive growth and popularity in new and emerging Asian markets, and Hong Kong is no exception. To this end, said Derek Choi, head of pay-TV at HKT, Now TV was very excited to have reached a broadcast agreement with UFC, bringing fans the excitement of what it called a world-class event.
“The rise in the number of Hong Kong people practicing kickboxing means there is a demand for fight sports,” he observed. “Adding Cantonese commentary with celebrities to our coverage will certainly broaden the audience base. We will also have joint promotion with the local MMA community to raise the awareness of UFC in Hong Kong. Hopefully we will see a local MMA star participating in the UFC fight nights in the future, and fans will be cheering through Now TV’s professional coverage.”
Subscribers will be able to relive the action via Now TV’s on-demand service. Other various magazine programmes, including Dana White’s Contender Series, UFC Connected and UFC Countdown, will also be made available for UFC fans. Now TV’s coverage of the UFC is also available on Now Player, where fans can watch live bouts, replays and other UFC programmes on their mobile phones and tablets.
