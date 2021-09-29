In a further example of how the social media platform has grown in the traditional video industry, software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, DoubleVerify has announced a partnership with TikTok to measure ad viewability, fraud and in-geo impressions.
Through TikTok’s Open Measurement SDK, DV will provide brands with transparency into the quality of their TikTok campaigns globally for in-feed ad formats. In addition, the partnership will allow joint clients will be able to access measurement data and insights through the DV Pinnacle unified reporting and service platform, to monitor and optimise the quality of their TikTok campaigns.
DV will also offer advertisers data validation by use of a trusted, objective and MRC-accredited third-party solution to authenticate media quality on TikTok; campaign optimisation, using data insights into viewability, video quartile completion, audibility and more, to optimise campaigns running on the platform; and holistic performance review trends and build reports to inform planning strategies and budget allocations across the open web and social platforms such as TikTok.
DoubleVerify and TikTok are also actively working to expand their viewability offering to other ad formats and will launch additional media quality solutions providing what they say will be comprehensive measurement across the platform.
“We're excited to work with a leading verification and industry authority partner, like DoubleVerify” said Melissa Yang, head of ecosystem partnerships, TikTok. “Transparency is key when it comes to building strong relationships with brands. Partnering with DoubleVerify will allow our advertisers the in-depth insight they need on invalid traffic and viewability to confidently evaluate and validate campaign effectiveness on TikTok.”
"TikTok is an exciting and enriching entertainment platform powered by a diverse community. It’s also increasingly a staple of the marketing mix for brands globally," added DoubleVerify CEO Mark Zagorski. "As spend on the platform continues to grow, TikTok has been proactive in engaging with partners like DV to expand independent, third-party measurement capabilities and build confidence in brands’ digital investments. We’re thrilled to work with TikTok to bring advertisers a higher level of trust and transparency and, in turn, broaden our quality coverage across this growing platform.”
