Now celebrating its first full year in business and hot on the heels of announcing its scripted and unscripted offer, content, producer and distributor Beyond Rights has revealed an autumn slate headed by premium feature documentaries.
The new programme comprises more than 200 hours of fresh unscripted content from both new titles and returning series across a variety of different genres, as well as a new kids’ series. With the new slate the company says that it is signalling a heightened focus on premium factual with the acquisition of two powerful new feature docs and a milestone investigative series.
Leading the autumn slate are feature docs Facing Monsters and Milked, both 1 x 90’. From sister company Beyond West, Red Eye Productions and Veerhuis Pictures, Facing Monsters digs deep into the psyche of free surfer Kerby Brown as he pursues the ultimate ferocious and deadly ‘slab’ waves along the coast of his native Western Australia.
Milked is a topical, investigative film, led by young activist Chris Huriwai, that exposes what is alleged to be a “whitewash” of New Zealand’s multi-billion-dollar dairy industry. Featuring interviews with high-profile contributors such as Dr Jane Goodall, environmentalist and former actress Suzy Amis Cameron, and Cowspiracy co-director Keegan Kuhn, Milked reveals the behind-the-scenes reality of the Kiwi dairy farming fairy-tale. It uncovers alarming information about the impacts of the industry on the environment and health, leading up to the assertion of a country on the edge of the biggest global disruption of food and agriculture in history. The film points to what New Zealand and other countries can do to change their fate.
Other leading productions include The Costa Concordia: Why She Sank, a 2 x 60’ programme from ITN Productions, will tell the story behind one of the biggest maritime disasters since the Titanic in forensic detail. Combining exclusive first-person testimony from survivors and rescuers with previously unseen footage, graphic reconstruction and expert insight, the documentary series investigates why she sank in January 2012 with the loss of 32 lives, what lessons should have been learned from previous disasters, and if such a catastrophe could happen again.
Automotive meets science with the launch of Motor MythBusters (8 x 60’), produced by Beyond Media Rights. With former MythBusters presenter Tory Belleci, along with sassy mechanic Faye Hadley, and engineer extraordinaire Bisi Ezerioha, the series delivers undiscovered facts and applies rigorous science to everything from Hollywood car stunts to everyday automotive questions that grind the gears of car owners and enthusiasts.
Explaining what the slate aimed to do, Connie Hodson, head of partnerships and business development at Beyond Rights said: “During a year that has seen both production hiatuses and reduced commissions, we are thrilled to launch such a healthy slate this autumn, welcoming a number of new producer partners to the Beyond Rights business, as well as supporting our existing partners with their successful returning series.
"Premium factual is an important part of our business, so we are especially proud to launch two such compelling and intelligent new feature documentaries as Facing Monsters and Milked. With a wealth of new opportunities on linear channels and a constant demand from SVOD platforms for unique and powerful stories, told in-depth, we are confident that these two remarkable and memorable films will readily find new homes in the international marketplace this autumn.”
Leading the autumn slate are feature docs Facing Monsters and Milked, both 1 x 90’. From sister company Beyond West, Red Eye Productions and Veerhuis Pictures, Facing Monsters digs deep into the psyche of free surfer Kerby Brown as he pursues the ultimate ferocious and deadly ‘slab’ waves along the coast of his native Western Australia.
Milked is a topical, investigative film, led by young activist Chris Huriwai, that exposes what is alleged to be a “whitewash” of New Zealand’s multi-billion-dollar dairy industry. Featuring interviews with high-profile contributors such as Dr Jane Goodall, environmentalist and former actress Suzy Amis Cameron, and Cowspiracy co-director Keegan Kuhn, Milked reveals the behind-the-scenes reality of the Kiwi dairy farming fairy-tale. It uncovers alarming information about the impacts of the industry on the environment and health, leading up to the assertion of a country on the edge of the biggest global disruption of food and agriculture in history. The film points to what New Zealand and other countries can do to change their fate.
Other leading productions include The Costa Concordia: Why She Sank, a 2 x 60’ programme from ITN Productions, will tell the story behind one of the biggest maritime disasters since the Titanic in forensic detail. Combining exclusive first-person testimony from survivors and rescuers with previously unseen footage, graphic reconstruction and expert insight, the documentary series investigates why she sank in January 2012 with the loss of 32 lives, what lessons should have been learned from previous disasters, and if such a catastrophe could happen again.
Automotive meets science with the launch of Motor MythBusters (8 x 60’), produced by Beyond Media Rights. With former MythBusters presenter Tory Belleci, along with sassy mechanic Faye Hadley, and engineer extraordinaire Bisi Ezerioha, the series delivers undiscovered facts and applies rigorous science to everything from Hollywood car stunts to everyday automotive questions that grind the gears of car owners and enthusiasts.
Explaining what the slate aimed to do, Connie Hodson, head of partnerships and business development at Beyond Rights said: “During a year that has seen both production hiatuses and reduced commissions, we are thrilled to launch such a healthy slate this autumn, welcoming a number of new producer partners to the Beyond Rights business, as well as supporting our existing partners with their successful returning series.
"Premium factual is an important part of our business, so we are especially proud to launch two such compelling and intelligent new feature documentaries as Facing Monsters and Milked. With a wealth of new opportunities on linear channels and a constant demand from SVOD platforms for unique and powerful stories, told in-depth, we are confident that these two remarkable and memorable films will readily find new homes in the international marketplace this autumn.”