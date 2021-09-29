Claiming the ability to power optimised, high quality 8K video, video software provider Synamedia has announced that it has achieved 8K real-time encoding and streaming with ‘zero compromise’ on its VIVID Compression platform powered by AMD EPYC 7763 processors.
With such processing capability these AMD processors, Synamedia says it has eliminated the need for screen splitting and other technology tricks which compromise video quality, and notes that it has built compression algorithms specifically to remove the need for technology trade-offs.
This is said to have been achieved by taking advantage of the full codec toolset, powered by the AMD processors. Synamedia noted that there was no need to split the 8K signal into 4K quadrants, nor for dedicated GPU memory or other hardware acceleration. This is said to be able to eliminate issues with memory communication and throughput, as well as local video quality variations, and combined with Synamedia VIVID-AI artificial intelligence technology, leading true “breakthrough” 8K video.
Furthermore, the compression algorithms are said to be able to offer operators and multiple video programming distributors (MVPDs) significant savings of capital and operational costs by reducing footprints and power consumption, while creating consumption-based business models based on VIVID Video Workflows-as-a-Service.
“We are experiencing a technology shift here, combining our unique and one-of-a-kind compression algorithms, advanced video analytics, and proven expertise with the incredible speeds of the AMD EPYC 7763 processors,” said Elke Hungenaert, vice president, product management at Synamedia. “The flexibility of using one CPU without a single technological compromise allows us to provide our customers with the high-quality video content they expect from us. By combining our team’s expertise with the performance of AMD EPYC processors, we can enable more 8K content to the market at a more affordable price to enable the 8K economy.”
This is said to have been achieved by taking advantage of the full codec toolset, powered by the AMD processors. Synamedia noted that there was no need to split the 8K signal into 4K quadrants, nor for dedicated GPU memory or other hardware acceleration. This is said to be able to eliminate issues with memory communication and throughput, as well as local video quality variations, and combined with Synamedia VIVID-AI artificial intelligence technology, leading true “breakthrough” 8K video.
Furthermore, the compression algorithms are said to be able to offer operators and multiple video programming distributors (MVPDs) significant savings of capital and operational costs by reducing footprints and power consumption, while creating consumption-based business models based on VIVID Video Workflows-as-a-Service.
“We are experiencing a technology shift here, combining our unique and one-of-a-kind compression algorithms, advanced video analytics, and proven expertise with the incredible speeds of the AMD EPYC 7763 processors,” said Elke Hungenaert, vice president, product management at Synamedia. “The flexibility of using one CPU without a single technological compromise allows us to provide our customers with the high-quality video content they expect from us. By combining our team’s expertise with the performance of AMD EPYC processors, we can enable more 8K content to the market at a more affordable price to enable the 8K economy.”