ATEME, a provider of video delivery solutions for broadcast, cable TV, DTH, IPTV and OTT, has announced it is now an AWS Technology Partner on the Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Partner Path.

The infrastructure provider also completed the Foundational Technical Review for Titan File MS, ATEME’s multi-codec/format video transcoding software. This unlocks benefits of the new ISV Partner Path to differentiate, market, and co-sell with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The AWS Foundational Technical Review (FTR), formerly known as the Technical Baseline Review, enables AWS Partners to identify and remediate risks in products or solutions. The FTR is led by an AWS Partner Solutions Architect (PSA) who reviews AWS Partner products and solutions against a specific set of requirements based on the Security, Reliability, and Operational Excellence pillars of the AWS Well-Architected Framework. With the FTR Lens, AWS Partners like ATEME can review a workload against each FTR requirement and select the best practices to follow.

ATEME will work with AWS to offer comprehensive cloud solutions to broadcasters and content providers. Leveraging the AWS cloud will deliver a wide range of benefits, including the ability to start up new video services quickly and add larger numbers of channels.

ATEME’s AWS-integrated solutions will also offer broadcasters and content providers cost-effective, high-quality video services, as well as the potential for additional monetisation in the future, enabling capabilities such as advertising and personalization.

Rémi Beaudouin, chief strategy officer, ATEME, commented: “This collaboration brings together two leaders in their fields and presents us with the perfect opportunity to work with AWS to test and improve our solutions, and ensure they are fully integrated with the AWS cloud. The cloud ecosystem is only growing in size and importance, and we have always been dedicated to helping our customers make that migration: first with our cloud-compliant software solutions, and now by joining the APN. This is just the beginning of an exciting cloud journey for ATEME and we look forward to continuing to expand our customer base with AWS by our side.”