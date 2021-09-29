Radiotelevisione Italiana (RAI), the Italian national public broadcaster, is using NAGRA’s NexGuard forensic watermarking and Anti-Piracy Services Platform to protect its streaming content and related advertising revenues.

As a free-to-air public service provider, RAI is one of the major content producers and broadcasters in Italy operating numerous terrestrial television channels and radio stations.

In line with the evolving industry landscape, NAGRA forensic watermarking and anti-piracy solutions are delivering ways to secure content and advertising revenues for content owners, broadcasters and service providers. For RAI, NAGRA’s solution inserts NexGuard forensic watermarks into the broadcaster’s content available to consumers via the RAI OTT web and app service.

The NAGRA Anti-Piracy Services Platform is also used, providing the crawling engine to monitor the web and pirate IPTV services, searching for illegal publications of the original content. The crawled content is then inspected to detect watermarks and validate when content is illegally redistributed. The solution also provides valuable data insights of illicit activity that enables actionable business decisions. The result is a comprehensive solution that ensures complete coverage against illicit attacks on valuable content.

Thierry Legrand, SVP sales EMEA at NAGRA, commented: “Our watermarking-based anti-piracy solutions are essential for RAI to effectively monitor copyright infringements and secure the value of the content distributed over OTT/AVOD. Like many other customers, RAI relies on NAGRA’s strong reputation in media content security and anti-piracy expertise to not only understand the current challenges the industry is facing, but more importantly provide the necessary tools and solutions needed to keep pirates at bay.”