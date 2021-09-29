Tubi, FOX Entertainment’s free streaming service, has released key findings from The Sports Streaming Audience, a commissioned study in partnership with consumer strategy firm Magid, to understand the current state of sports streaming.

The insights coincide with the recent launch of Sports on Tubi, which features 10 live streaming channels from some of the biggest brands in sports.

The study revealed that sports content of all kinds, from live events to clips to classic games to documentaries to sports talk, will drive the highest levels of interest and engagement and hold audience attention – especially for males ages 25-44.

More than half of the US adult population display an active interest in four or more sports and spend on average 5.4 hours per week consuming sports content. Additionally, sports streaming audiences are rapidly growing with a large percentage of viewers interested in more than 13 types of sports, including football, baseball, and basketball. That is one in four adults 18+; one in three in 3 females aged 25-34; seven and in ten males aged 25-44.

Furthermore, sports ranks as the fastest growing segment within the OTT ecosystem. In line with Tubi’s ad experience, there is a strong preference for ad-supported streaming for sports –56% of the total sample prefer watching streaming sports with commercial breaks integrated into the event, if they can get it for free.

The Sports Streaming Audience outlines a streaming sports strategy as a business imperative for marketers looking to reach younger demographics who spend more time streaming, attracting 78% of Gen Z and 82% of millennials weekly.

In July 2021, Tubi and Magid used US census representative samples based on gender, age and ethnicity for the online survey of 2,000 consumers A18+, and online focus groups with 24 participants, aged 18-54. Additional insights were distilled from pre-existing Magid and Tubi data. All data mentioned in the release is from participants polled in report and the findings have been extrapolated to the general population.

