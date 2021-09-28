Aiming to provide automotive OEMs with a global portfolio of car-specific video services, mobile and network software technologies provider Access has integrated its Twine for Car solution (Twine4Car) with the Harman Ignite Store.
Harman designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, and the integration of Twine4Car with the Harman Ignite Store is designed to enable OEMs to transition car in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) from bring your own device (BYOD) to a digital lifestyle environment of connected and cloud-enabled content and IVI services.
Twine4Car includes a dedicated global connected content platform and services. The selection by Harman of Access Twine4Car is also intended to allow OEMs to bring the right content to their users, strengthening the customer relationship by providing the kinds of rich in-vehicle experiences consumers demand.
“For over 70 years, drivers have enjoyed in-car music and radio; throughout this period, the only way for a car brand to differentiate the in-car entertainment experience was through the quality of sound,” explained Access CTO Michi Uematsu.
“The connected car evolution changes that completely, and it does so at a time when the in-car entertainment experience has become a critical factor in the car-buying decision. The collaboration with Harman Ignite Store…is even more important for the OEMs, who can gain enormous benefit from deeper driver and passenger relationships with their brand through compelling in-car experiences. Now, the car cockpit and rear seats will be like a mobile living room with large screens and amazing sound systems. We are very much looking forward to providing the best video content to automotive OEMs and car users, leveraging our global smart TV footprint.”
“The trend in electrification and proliferation of screens in the car is creating a strong demand for video content in the car,” said Albert Jordan, VP and GM Harman Ignite Store business unit at Harman. “We’re incredibly excited to collaborate with Access to bring the video content that consumers demand into connected vehicles through the Harman Ignite Store. Now OEMs can engage their audiences more easily, drive new revenue streams through content services and, ultimately, build brand loyalty.”
