Responding to the current and future global scale of mobile connectivity that it says is triggering a new wave of next-generation innovation that will address some of the planet’s most pressing issues Ericsson has launches what it calls a new corporate purpose and vision.
The leading communications solutions provider says that no less than a “seismic technology shift is underway around the world, and forecasts there will be 3.5 billion 5G subscriptions and 60% global 5G population coverage by 2026. It adds that the scale of this technology shift is going to unleash an entirely new wave of innovation to address some of the planet’s most pressing issues.
Ericsson says that its renewed purpose and vision is designed to address the company’s role in these developments and envisions the positive impact of limitless connectivity on people, business and the planet.
As part of this shift, Ericsson sees 5G reimagining entertainment through an internet of senses that blends virtual and real worlds together. It proposes that users should imagine live game data superimposed in front of their eyes or that they will have the ability to experience the sound, touch and smell of video.
The company stresses that a prerequisite for all of these scenarios is a reliable, secure, and high-quality mobile network infrastructure. It believes that the 5G platforms that are currently being rolled out around the world is a fundamental, first step in helping to build this future digital society.
“For almost 150 years our technology has transformed nearly every sector of society,” commented Ericsson president and CEO Börje Ekholm. “The networks we build have already connected billions of people and soon they will connect almost anything and everything. This era of hyper connectivity is going to help to address major global challenges like climate change and digital inclusion.”
