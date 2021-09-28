Independent distributor All3Media International has signed an agreement in the US for its factual entertainment brand Escape to the Chateau.

SVOD service Peacock has become the exclusive US home for the long-running Dick and Angel Strawbridge-led series as well as brand extension Escape to the Chateau: Make Do & Mend.

New NBCUniversal-owned streaming service Peacock, which has reached 54 million sign-ups since its launch last year, will show the new seventh series of Escape to the Chateau, which will premiere in the US on 1 October.

Produced by Two Rivers Media and Chateau Television for Channel 4, Escape to the Chateau follows the Strawbridge family’s adventures as they embark on a renovation to bring a derelict 19th century French chateau back to life. The chateau, with its 45 rooms, a moat, orangery, 12 acres, seven outbuildings and huge potential, shares its secrets and reveals new discoveries in its journey to becoming the couple’s fairytale family home and business.

Spin-off series Escape to the Chateau: Made Do & Mend made its debut in 2020, with the first series filmed during lockdown, and recently returned for a new second series. Filmed by the Strawbridge family on location, the series sees the couple helping families tackle their DIY dilemmas and crafting conundrums, as Dick and Angel share their expertise, inspiration and bespoke advice.

Dick and Angel Strawbridge commented: “We feel incredibly humbled by the support and love shown by our American fans. It's wonderful that Escape to the Chateau has found its home with Peacock in the US, and we cannot wait to tell everyone. Six years ago, when we collected the keys for our dream home here in France’s beautiful Pays de la Loire, we simply did not imagine that so many people worldwide would join us on our journey. We are really looking forward to sharing more of our life, our experiences, findings and knowledge with fans on Peacock.”

Sally Habbershaw, EVP Americas at All3Media International, commented: “This new partnership with Peacock creates a fabulous exclusive home in the US for this hugely popular brand. Having previously shared rights in the territory, Peacock will now be the destination for US fans to experience all of Dick and Angel’s adventures. Both titles are full of such warmth, joy and inspiration, whether we’re witnessing all the challenges the couple face as they renovate Chateau de la Motte Husson or getting a unique – and relatable – snapshot of the DIY dilemmas we’re tackling in our own homes.”

Lizi Wootton, head of popular factual at Two Rivers Media, commented: “We are delighted to be sharing Dick and Angel’s Chateau adventures exclusively on Peacock in the US. The success of the seventh series of Escape to the Chateau and its spin off series, Escape to the Chateau: Make Do & Mend on the global stage is tremendously exciting and a testament to the strong partnership between Two Rivers Media, Chateau TV and All3Media Interna