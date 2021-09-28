SPI’s premium drama hub Dizi, which offers a curated selection of Turkish series, is now available on Amazon Prime Video in Spain.

Prime members in Spain can access Dizi branded on-demand content via an add-on paid monthly subscription, with the linear channel launch expected to follow by the end of the year.

Said Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe and Africa at SPI International: “The powerful stories told in Turkish series and the magnetic landscapes that provide a backdrop to these stories have been mesmerising the whole world for the past 10 years. Now with the Dizi offer at Amazon Prime, Spanish viewers will gain access to Dizi, where they can enjoy a curated slate of addictive Turkish series, all in one place with an ever-growing catalogue to come.”

Some of the Dizi highlights include Black Money Love, starring Tuba Büyüküstün and Engin Akyürek; Brave and Beautiful, a family saga led by Tuba Büyüküstün and Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ; Stiletto Vendetta, a suburban tale of glamour and revenge; and Insider, a cat-and-mouse game with twists and turns.