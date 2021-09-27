In the latest of a series of streaming services launching this year in the country, Netgem is to launch in October a new subscription video-on-demand service in France in partnership with Premiere Media, publisher of the leading cinema magazine in France.
The new Premiere Max will include a wide selection of movies across all genres from the latest blockbusters to old favourites and will be managed end-to-end and editorialised on Netgem’s Content as a Service platform.
Over 15,000 titles will be available to rent or purchase over the top without the need for a subscription across a wide range of devices. Premiere Max is designed to stand out with rich editorial content and a unique partnership mechanism with physical cinemas, allowing viewers to support their local cinema with the Premier Max service giving them back a proportion of the transaction fee
“We’re very proud to partner with Premiere, a legend in cinema magazines,” commented Netgem Group CEO Mathias Hautefort. “This latest launch confirms the growing appetite of content right owners to rely on a managed VOD platform to bring to market high engagement services and achieve better, quicker monetisation.”
At launch Premiere Max will join other streaming services in the market such as with MyVideofutur, Viva, the new movie TVOD service from Netgem launched this summer, and earlier this year, France Channel, the first SVOD service for French original programming, successfully launched in the US market.
Over 15,000 titles will be available to rent or purchase over the top without the need for a subscription across a wide range of devices. Premiere Max is designed to stand out with rich editorial content and a unique partnership mechanism with physical cinemas, allowing viewers to support their local cinema with the Premier Max service giving them back a proportion of the transaction fee
“We’re very proud to partner with Premiere, a legend in cinema magazines,” commented Netgem Group CEO Mathias Hautefort. “This latest launch confirms the growing appetite of content right owners to rely on a managed VOD platform to bring to market high engagement services and achieve better, quicker monetisation.”
At launch Premiere Max will join other streaming services in the market such as with MyVideofutur, Viva, the new movie TVOD service from Netgem launched this summer, and earlier this year, France Channel, the first SVOD service for French original programming, successfully launched in the US market.