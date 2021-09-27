A study from Digital TV Research has indicated that Germany is set to ramp up the pace of subscription video-on-demand over the next five years, taking a market-leading position with 51.72 million out of a total of 238 million total SVOD customers across 18 Western European countries by 2026.
This will mean that the regional total will have grown by 71 million subscribers from what is forecast for the end of 2021 and that Germany will have overtaken the UK and the regional SVOD powerhouse. From the additions over the five-year period, the UK will contribute 9 million, to total 50.52 million, Germany 17 million, Italy 10 million, leading to a total of 23.19 million, and France 10 million for a total of 34.38 million.
Looking at the leading systems, Netflix is forecast to remain as the leading SVOD platform with 67 million paying subscribers by 2026, up by 10 million compared with the projection for the end of 2021. Disney+ will have 53 million subscribers by 2026, double that projected for 2021. Amazon Prime Video will remain just ahead of Disney+.
By contrast, the Western Europe SVOD Forecasts study shows HBO Max is set to have a limited impact in Western Europe, with 3.2 million paying subscribers across seven countries by 2026. It is not expected to start in several key European countries due to existing long-term deals with pay TV operators.
