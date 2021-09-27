Dating reality show Love Island turned heads with the premiere of its debut season in French Canada on TVA in association with Motion Content Group.

The first episode was watched by 825,000 viewers, representing a 32.2% share in total viewers. The debut performed especially well among the 18-34-year-old age group, delivering a 43.3% share among the demographic.

Slovakia and the Czech Republic have now joined the Love Island party with a new series launching in both territories this month on Nova TV. Meanwhile, Nigeria’s first local adaptation of the show will premiere in November on Digital Play. The global roll-out of the Love Island format is thriving; with these four new commissions the dating show has now been adapted by a total of 22 territories.

Love Island is owned by ITV Studios and Motion Content Group and is distributed internationally by ITV Studios.