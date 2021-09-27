A new long-term deal will bring live and on-demand global coverage of the cyclo-cross Superprestige series to viewers via Eurosport, GCN+ and discovery+. The eight-race Superprestige season held across Belgium and the Netherlands begins on 3 October.

Discovery Sports’ cycling offer now includes coverage of every major cyclo-cross and track cycling event during the winter season following the conclusion of the road cycling season (including every Grand Tour, Classics race, WorldTour and Women’s WorldTour races). Discovery Sports is the home of cycling across all disciplines including mountain bike, BMX and urban cycling, every World Championship and European Championship, and every cycling event at the Olympic Games.

Guy Voisin, director of cycling at Discovery Sports, said: “We are pleased to continue our mission to grow cycling in all its forms and expand the reach of the sport further by securing the rights to showcase the world’s best men’s and women’s cyclo-cross riders in action with every single Superprestige race now available to watch live and on-demand across our channels and platforms.

“Through our globally recognised sports brands Eurosport, GCN+ and now via discovery+, we have the ability to scale coverage of the world’s biggest cycling events to the widest possible audience, unlocking the power of the sport for all to enjoy.”