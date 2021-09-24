Streaming services provide cost-effective, personalised and convenient content and which are effectively competING against traditional TV providers, yet as options for services increase, so are customer expectations says research from JD Power.









The study found that satisfaction with cost of service among residential television customers who also have a streaming service was, on a 1,000-point scale, 81 points higher than among those who did not have a streaming service, reinforcing that those with streaming services had higher expectations.



Among customers who had a streaming service and typical cable TV, 91% indicated they would not be dropping their TV service in the next 12 months, an indication said JD Power that such customers had not found all of what they are looking for outside of the traditional TV landscape—yet.



“T



“Customers with highly satisfying streaming experiences will continue to seek increased convenience, personalisation and relevant content elsewhere if not delivered by traditional television providers.” The 2021 edition of the US Residential Television Service Provider Satisfaction Study was based on responses from 21,555 US viewers who had a television service with a provider included in the study. The study measured overall satisfaction with television service providers based on seven factors: performance and reliability; cost of service; programming; communications and promotions; billing and payment; features and functionality; and customer service. The study was fielded from October 2020 through July 2021.The study found that satisfaction with cost of service among residential television customers who also have a streaming service was, on a 1,000-point scale, 81 points higher than among those who did not have a streaming service, reinforcing that those with streaming services had higher expectations.Among customers who had a streaming service and typical cable TV, 91% indicated they would not be dropping their TV service in the next 12 months, an indication said JD Power that such customers had not found all of what they are looking for outside of the traditional TV landscape—yet.“T he use of streaming service s not only provides a more cost effective way to watch television, it also provides the ability to stream personalised and live content anytime, anywhere,” said Ian Greenblatt, managing director at JD Power commenting on the US Residential Television Service Provider Satisfaction Study. “Customers with highly satisfying streaming experiences will continue to seek increased convenience, personalisation and relevant content elsewhere if not delivered by traditional television providers.”