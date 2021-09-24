 Globoplay in Portuguese expands to Europe and Canada | Programming | News | Rapid TV News
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our privacy policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them. [Close]

Details

Brazilian streaming provider Globoplay is taking its local language content services to the European and Canadian markets on 14 October.

image002 1Content will include telenovelas, original series, Brazilian films, news and sport, through broadcasting of seven linear channels: TV Globo, Multishow, GloboNews, GNT, VIVA, SporTV and Premiere. Globoplay will be available in more than 20 countries, including Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Portugal, the UK and Switzerland. 

Raphael Corrêa Netto, Globo’s international business director, said: “We are very happy to expand Globoplay's frontiers to new territories. Now, more experienced, we have taken a new step with the business in Europe and Canada. Globo streaming offers a universe of possibilities to subscribers through films, telenovelas, original series and many other incredible products present in the platform. From here on, we will be even closer to our audience, who can watch any content whenever and wherever they want through Globoplay.” 

Yahoo
Synamedia
Qligent - Vision Intelligent
Molotov
The Weather Company, an IBM Business

latest whitepapers

Most recent in Programming