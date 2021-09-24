Content will include telenovelas, original series, Brazilian films, news and sport, through broadcasting of seven linear channels: TV Globo, Multishow, GloboNews, GNT, VIVA, SporTV and Premiere. Globoplay will be available in more than 20 countries, including Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Portugal, the UK and Switzerland.

Raphael Corrêa Netto, Globo’s international business director, said: “We are very happy to expand Globoplay's frontiers to new territories. Now, more experienced, we have taken a new step with the business in Europe and Canada. Globo streaming offers a universe of possibilities to subscribers through films, telenovelas, original series and many other incredible products present in the platform. From here on, we will be even closer to our audience, who can watch any content whenever and wherever they want through Globoplay.”