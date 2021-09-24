Sports streaming platform DAZN and pledge-based social impact football movement Common Goal have united in a global partnership to jointly tackle some of the most vital issues of our times.

The partnership stems from a shared belief that sport can be a catalyst for social change as well as a deep-rooted “common goal” – a mission to drive long-term, solution-oriented change around critical issues at the intersection of sport and society.

DAZN is making a multi-million dollar pledge to Common Goal alongside a 1% global employee time and resource commitment in a long-term partnership that will collectively focus on three fundamental and deep-rooted issues, within and beyond football: gender equity, racial justice, and cultural diversity.

DAZN will foster open and meaningful dialogue around these three issues by using the power of content and storytelling across its platforms channels, and partners. The platform will also contribute towards action-oriented change via Common Goal’s own social impact initiatives and local community partners around the world, all with the goal of tangibly contributing towards levelling the playing field.

“The Common Goal movement has shown that football can only fulfil its true potential as a force for positive change for people and planet when we work together. This groundbreaking partnership with DAZN is a celebration of a shared commitment to taking action right now,” said Jürgen Griesbeck, CEO and co-founder of Common Goal. “We look forward to getting to work on bringing the partnership to life and in doing so empowering girls, boys and young people around the world to fulfil their potential. We hope that DAZN's leadership inspires other industry stakeholders to join the Common Goal movement.”

Added Manchester United player Juan Mata, who co-founded Common Goal in 2017: “It is brilliant to see the Common Goal movement, with now over 200 player and manager members, being embraced by DAZN, an important and innovative force in global sport. Through this long-term partnership, DAZN is demonstrating its commitment to racial justice, gender equity and cultural diversity in a tangible and powerful way that will enable us to tell the stories of many player activists and young people around the world who are positively impacted by Common Goal.”

Said James Rushton, co-CEO of DAZN: “As a global broadcaster, media company and industry disruptor, DAZN was not only born out of the desire to make sports accessible for all; we have also quickly grown to understand it is our responsibility to take action. Common Goal exists to unite the global football industry and tackle the greatest social challenges of our time, and we are committed to working hand in hand with them to change the game together.”