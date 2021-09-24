 Disney+ beats off HBO Max, Hulu in social ad wars | Media Analysis | Business | News | Rapid TV News
Research from social competitive intelligence and brand analytics platform BrandTotal looking at how the world’s leading streaming services advertise across top social media channels.
The Social Intelligence Competitive Snapshot: The Streaming Wars study analysed all paid social advertising campaigns from Disney+, HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV+, Peacock and Paramount+ over a 90-day period, from 23 June to 20 September 2021.

In terms of paid share-of-voice (SOV), the House of Mouse dominated with nearly a third of all impressions. HBO Max was in second with 23%, followed by Disney-owned Hulu at 21%. The top-five were rounded out by Peacock 16% and Paramount+ (7%). Netflix (1%) and Apple TV+ (2%) were the least prolific social media advertisers.

When averaging the percentage of ad impressions for each channel among the seven streamers, YouTube was the most popular, with 59% of all impressions, followed by Twitter (32%), Facebook (7%), and Instagram (2%). YouTube was #1 among all streaming advertisers except for Peacock, which relied on Twitter more (49% of all sponsored impressions vs. 43%). Hulu was found to be the most reliant on YouTube, with 94% of its social ad impressions there. Meanwhile, Paramount+ was the top Facebook advertiser (18%) and Netflix was the top Instagram advertiser (4%).

In terms of demographics, most streamers aimed ads at a younger audience, specifically Gen Zs. Hulu, in particular, went after this market, with 68% of its sponsored impressions focused on 18-24-year-olds. Disney+ was the second biggest targeting this age range, with 58% of its impressions.

"Younger audiences have migrated to streaming platforms more quickly than older audiences," said BrandTotal CEO and co-founder Alon Leibovich. "The targeting is no surprise. Disney+ won on paid SOV, which speaks to their advantage with spend. They are prolific when it comes to paid advertising and social media is no exception. Facebook-owned platforms were the least compelling for streamers, instead, YouTube dominated, which makes sense given the video-first nature of the platform. Twitter was also a leader, which speaks to the surging value of video ads there."
