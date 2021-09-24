Research from social competitive intelligence and brand analytics platform BrandTotal looking at how the world’s leading streaming services advertise across top social media channels.
The Social Intelligence Competitive Snapshot: The Streaming Wars study analysed all paid social advertising campaigns from Disney+, HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV+, Peacock and Paramount+ over a 90-day period, from 23 June to 20 September 2021.
In terms of paid share-of-voice (SOV), the House of Mouse dominated with nearly a third of all impressions. HBO Max was in second with 23%, followed by Disney-owned Hulu at 21%. The top-five were rounded out by Peacock 16% and Paramount+ (7%). Netflix (1%) and Apple TV+ (2%) were the least prolific social media advertisers.
When averaging the percentage of ad impressions for each channel among the seven streamers, YouTube was the most popular, with 59% of all impressions, followed by Twitter (32%), Facebook (7%), and Instagram (2%). YouTube was #1 among all streaming advertisers except for Peacock, which relied on Twitter more (49% of all sponsored impressions vs. 43%). Hulu was found to be the most reliant on YouTube, with 94% of its social ad impressions there. Meanwhile, Paramount+ was the top Facebook advertiser (18%) and Netflix was the top Instagram advertiser (4%).
In terms of demographics, most streamers aimed ads at a younger audience, specifically Gen Zs. Hulu, in particular, went after this market, with 68% of its sponsored impressions focused on 18-24-year-olds. Disney+ was the second biggest targeting this age range, with 58% of its impressions.
"Younger audiences have migrated to streaming platforms more quickly than older audiences," said BrandTotal CEO and co-founder Alon Leibovich. "The targeting is no surprise. Disney+ won on paid SOV, which speaks to their advantage with spend. They are prolific when it comes to paid advertising and social media is no exception. Facebook-owned platforms were the least compelling for streamers, instead, YouTube dominated, which makes sense given the video-first nature of the platform. Twitter was also a leader, which speaks to the surging value of video ads there."
