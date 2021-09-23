In a move that takes the enter entertainment company’s product to millions of devices, Redbox has signed an agreement with Vewd to pre-load the Redbox app on all new Vewd powered TVs and set-top boxes in the US.
Redbox’s streaming app offers access to new release films and TV series through its transactional video-on-demand (TVOD) service. It also offers consumers the ability to watch over 100 free ad supported streaming TV (FAST) Channels, as well as stream thousands of movies and TV titles for free through its rapidly growing ad-supported video-on-demand service (AVOD). During September 2021, viewers have been able to stream for free Hunter Killer starring Gerard Butler and Gary Oldman, Enders Game starring Harrison Ford and Asa Butterfield, the classic Notre Dame Football movie Rudy, hit drama Big Fish starring Ewan McGregor, and 90s teen romantic comedy Can’t Hardly Wait starring Jennifer Love Hewitt.
“Vewd has a powerful platform that is used by millions of customers every day to access their favourite streaming content,” said Redbox chief strategy and digital officer Jason Kwong. “Partnering with a company like Vewd gives our consumers another easy way to access our library of both blockbuster new release movies along with a fantastic catalogue of free movies and streaming channels.”
Vewd is one of the world’s largest providers of OTT and hybrid TV solutions and will also feature the Redbox app to existing customers on such brands as Hisense, Funai and TiVo, as well as pay-TV operators like Evoca. Its software not only supports OTT experiences but also enables programmatic promotion of content from dozens of streaming video entertainment apps. To date Vewd has shipped its streaming software on more than 450 million devices to date.
“Redbox offers an impressive line-up of content that consumers can access on their terms,” added Amanda Oleson, vice president of content partnerships at Vewd. “We’re excited to welcome Redbox to the Vewd ecosystem and help them scale app distribution across our smart TV and pay-TV customer base while helping consumers enjoy their favourite movies and TV series through Redbox.”
