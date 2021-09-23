Claiming to have reaffirmed its leadership in content delivery rate in the region, international cloud and edge solution provider G-Core Labs has expand its content delivery network infrastructure in Russia and CIS countries.
As well opening new CDN points in the capitals of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Yerevan and Baku, the company has launched an extra CDN cluster in Kazan. G-Core Labs’ solution offers the fastest content delivery in the CIS market, according to Citrix, an independent CDN productivity monitoring analytical system.
The company’s leadership by content delivery rate in Russia comes from the launch of the 19th CDN node with a new point of presence in Kazan, the capital of the Republic of Tatarstan. After the launch of a new location, the average response time is decreased to 15 ms, according to independent analytical system Citrix. The company’s global CDN supports all necessary protocols: HTTP/2, IPv6, TLS 1.3, HLS and provides system tuning agility, including advanced caching options. A redirect to HTTPS, flexible access policies, free Let’s Encrypt certificates and access by key options are at the very core of the content security.
“In 2021, we bolstered our CIS infrastructure. The launch of three new locations allowed us to set new content delivery rate records in the region among local and international providers,” commented Sam Davis, vice president of products at G-Core Labs. “Minimising delays with CDN propels online business development, especially in areas requiring peak speed under high loads. The fast content delivery is essentially important for any online business. Speeding up the website fuels conversion and preloading the content relieves the client’s own infrastructure.”
Overall, G-Core’s CDN accounts for over 120 points of presence in over 100 cities worldwide. The global network architecture is designed by high-load system experts to withstand website traffic surges. The overall network capacity exceeds 75 Tbps. Starting this year, the global network of G-Core Labs also spans Armenia. The company launched a CDN location in its capital, Yerevan. The data center allows the company to deliver content with delays of about 5 ms, which is 5 times faster than the network of the fastest competitors. In 2021 G-Core Labs also launched its first location in Azerbaijan. The point of presence in Baku is said to be showing good results already with the average response time a record of 25 ms for the region.
G-Core Labs also has the short-term plan of launching a location in Uzbekistan, expanding networking capacities in existing locations to offer its clients a competitive advantage in the content delivery rate all over the world.
The company’s leadership by content delivery rate in Russia comes from the launch of the 19th CDN node with a new point of presence in Kazan, the capital of the Republic of Tatarstan. After the launch of a new location, the average response time is decreased to 15 ms, according to independent analytical system Citrix. The company’s global CDN supports all necessary protocols: HTTP/2, IPv6, TLS 1.3, HLS and provides system tuning agility, including advanced caching options. A redirect to HTTPS, flexible access policies, free Let’s Encrypt certificates and access by key options are at the very core of the content security.
“In 2021, we bolstered our CIS infrastructure. The launch of three new locations allowed us to set new content delivery rate records in the region among local and international providers,” commented Sam Davis, vice president of products at G-Core Labs. “Minimising delays with CDN propels online business development, especially in areas requiring peak speed under high loads. The fast content delivery is essentially important for any online business. Speeding up the website fuels conversion and preloading the content relieves the client’s own infrastructure.”
Overall, G-Core’s CDN accounts for over 120 points of presence in over 100 cities worldwide. The global network architecture is designed by high-load system experts to withstand website traffic surges. The overall network capacity exceeds 75 Tbps. Starting this year, the global network of G-Core Labs also spans Armenia. The company launched a CDN location in its capital, Yerevan. The data center allows the company to deliver content with delays of about 5 ms, which is 5 times faster than the network of the fastest competitors. In 2021 G-Core Labs also launched its first location in Azerbaijan. The point of presence in Baku is said to be showing good results already with the average response time a record of 25 ms for the region.
G-Core Labs also has the short-term plan of launching a location in Uzbekistan, expanding networking capacities in existing locations to offer its clients a competitive advantage in the content delivery rate all over the world.