In its third annual US Media Consumption Report, consumer research platform Attest believes that it has uncovered seismic shifts in what American eyes and ears are tuning into in 2021, in particular a significant decrease in the desire to sit in front of a TV screen for prolonged periods of time.
The total sample size for the research, concluded on 12 August 2021, was 2,000 nationally representative working-age consumers based in the US.
The report delved into Americans’ habits across television, audio, news and social media, and its main findings were the decrease in bingeing of TV and that social has become America’s favourite media to engage with. As many as 92.6% of Americans spend some portion of their day on social media, making it the country’s most popular medium. This is followed by streaming TV services (82.8%) and music streaming (81.1%).
Yet while the Great Reopening of the US gained pace during the year, binge-watching of both live TV and streaming content saw marked declines. While Netflix still dominated streaming, the study found that the percentage of people engaging in five-hour+ bingeing sessions on streaming platforms was down from 25.9% in 2020 to just 12.4% in 2021. In addition, more Americans also stopped watching live TV for more than six hours (8.7%) compared with last year (18.8%). Meanwhile, nearly a fifth of consumers said they now watch no live TV in 2021, versus 14% in 2020.
For the first time since the US Media Consumption Report was launched in 2019, the proportion of Americans who watch streaming TV content (82.8%) has surpassed those who watch live TV (81%) on a daily basis. Unsurprisingly, Netflix dominated streaming, with nearly one in seven Americans having a subscription (69.4%). This was followed by Amazon Prime which is used by over half (52%) and Disney Plus (36.9%) as the most popular streaming services amongst consumers.
Americans’ favourite social media platform was found to be YouTube, with 87% using the platform at least once during the month, followed by Facebook (81.9%). However, consumers were more likely to use Facebook on a daily basis (54.1%) compared with YouTube (45.3%). TikTok saw substantial growth from 2020’s report with just under half of Americans using the platform at least once over a month (48.3%).
