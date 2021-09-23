London-based independent content distributor Scorpion TV has reported sales to some of the world’s most prominent terrestrial broadcasters and new VOD platforms for its slate of documentary and specialist factual series.
Leading the deals, UKTV has bought Children’s Ward (7 x 30’) for its premium entertainment channel W. Originally produced by Chwarel for BBC Wales, the series explores heart-warming stories from one of the busiest children’s wards in Wales - Wrexham Maelor, where cameras were granted 24-hour access to the team that look after critically ill children.
In Germany, ZDF has acquired highly topical titles: Fake: Searching for Truth in the Age of Misinformation (1 x 56’; HD), and Football Fans Under Their Skin (1x46’), which originally aired on ITV in the UK. Fake: Searching for Truth in the Age of Misinformation is produced by Connecticut Public TV and shows how fake information spreads and why media literacy can help create smarter citizens. Football Fans Under Their Skin is presented by Robbie Lyle, a lifelong fan of UK Premiership club Arsenal. Through his job as founder of AFTV, Robbie is a YouTube star with millions of followers worldwide. As a black supporter Robbie has also sadly experienced racism in the game. He reveals how he has been racially abused not only in the past but also today and he meets other fans who speak out for the first time about their experiences of racism in football.
Axel Springer-owned Bild TV channel has bought Fortune Fights (10x45’), a series examining the careers, personal lives and legal battles of the biggest stars, both famous, and infamous. Each episode tracks the story of how a star’s money was earned and later compromised through divorce, family dispute, publicity disaster or personal meltdown. Featuring Johnny Depp, Harrison Ford, Madonna, Robin Williams, Hulk Hogan and more.
NRK in Norway and SRF in Switzerland have both licensed The World’s Biggest Family (pictured), a 1x43’ doc where a man with 600 half-siblings looks at the odd world of anonymous sperm donation and how that standard practice of anonymity is starting to crack open at last. Viewers will meet his new-found family – people whose whole life story has been turned upside down in middle age by a DNA result – and witness not only the shock, but the pleasure they have in finding each other.
Waterbear, billed as the ‘first VOD platform dedicated to the future of our planet’ has also acquired The World’s Biggest Family along with the now iconic (1x52) feature doc The True Cost and 2019 BBC Storyville documentary Seahorse: The Dad Who Gave Birth (1 x 89 mins; HD), produced by the Academy Award-winning production company Grain Media. Seahorse tells the story of Freddy, a gay transgender man who decides the carry his own baby and The True Cost, produced by Life Is My Movie features world leading influencers such as Stella McCartney and Livia Firth to see the impact the falling prices and rising environmental costs of the clothing industry are having on our world.
Commenting on the deals, Scorpion TV founder and CEO David Cornwall said: “It’s extremely gratifying to see the careful time and consideration that goes into curating a slate of quality documentary is recognised by some of the most established broadcasters in the world. Their exacting standards and need for a diverse range are reflected in these deals as well as the needs of exciting new platforms with purpose like Waterbear. From fixed rig docuseries, stories of injustice in our sports and unique stories like Seahorse, we’re proud to have built a catalogue that meets the needs of modern buyers under pressure..”
