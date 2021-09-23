Kaltura will deliver its Video Experience Cloud on OCI to power real-time, live, and on-demand video experiences to customers around the world. In addition, Kaltura and Oracle are extending their strategic OEM partnership to make the full range of Kaltura video capabilities and experiences such as video content management, live streaming, real-time conferencing, interactive video paths, and visual marketing, available across Oracle Cloud.

Driven by a cloud-first approach and a focus on delivering an exceptional SaaS-based customer experience, Kaltura selected OCI for its price-performance, high availability, built-in security, and increased automation. Kaltura will develop its complete enterprise video experience on OCI to deliver enterprise video, cloud TV, education video, virtual events, and media services including extensible video APIs for developers.

Said Ron Yekutiel, co-founder, chairman and CEO, Kaltura: “Video experiences have surged dramatically over the past year, and they have provided organisations with an important platform to engage with customers and employees across the world. We’re excited to broaden our partnership with Oracle and provide even more advanced video capabilities to customers both through delivering our video solutions on OCI, and by infusing our video capabilities into Oracle products that customers know and love.

“With 30 Cloud regions, OCI is well suited to help us support our global operation. Through the expansion of our partnership with Oracle, we expect to jointly launch new innovative video products to enterprise, education and media customers. Additionally, the cost and performance benefits of OCI will help support our growing scale and velocity needs, as Oracle will help us mobilise a multi-year technical effort to accelerate our adoption of OCI.”