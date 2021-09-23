Austria’s A1 and A1now TV have entered into an international partnership with Canal+, which will start at the beginning of 2022.

Since 2018, A1 has been producing TV magazines and video content under the brand A1now. From the beginning, A1now was available to all A1 TV customers ‘classically’ via the A1 TV Box, plus via the A1 Xplore TV Box and App as well as on the web. While providing a strong focus on Austrian content, new viewers were also drawn in by the A1 eSports League.

Matthias Lorenz, A1 senior director, transformation, market & corporate functions, said: “After the successful development of A1 nowTV, it was time for the next step. With Canal+, we have an international partner who brings a lot of content know-how. It's a partnership to develop a strong local content offering together.”

Canal+ Luxembourg manager and director of HD Austria, Martijn van Hout, added: “We are pleased to enter into a partnership with A1 to stir up the Austrian TV market with an offer that combines exclusive European and International content and the latest on demand TV technology. In France, we have almost nine million customers, 70% of whom are already using on demand services.

“Canal+ group has strong know-how in building content and offers dedicated to its different markets. We are ready to build this ambition for Austria.”