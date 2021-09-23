Nova has closed an exclusive, multi-year deal with NBCUniversal Global Distribution for the first run pay window rights for NBCUniversal’s films and TV series.

Feature films that will premiere exclusively on Nova Cinema channels through the deal include: F9: The Fast Saga, as well as all eight previous movies in the Fast & Furious franchise; dramas such as Let Him Go, starring Kevin Costner and Diane Lane; Every Breath You Take, with Casey Affleck; and Archive with Theo James.

Additionally, the deal secures many of NBCUniversal’s family and children's movies such as the DreamWorks Animation films The Boss Baby: Family Business and The Croods: A New Age.

Other popular films from NBCUniversal’s library include Jurassic Park, Penguins of Madagascar and Over the Hedge, along with Milk and Brokeback Mountain.

Through this agreement, Nova has also secured a selection of first window TV series, such as The Thing About Pam, starring Renee Zellweger in her broadcast television debut; Fires, featuring Sam Worthington, Sullivan Stapleton, Miranda Otto and Anna Torv; The Undeclared War, starring Mark Rylance and Simon Pegg; and the upcoming dramas La Brea and Ordinary Joe.

Belinda Menendez, president & CRO, global distribution and international, NBCUniversal, said: “Nova is a valued partner for us, so we’re delighted that so many of our marquee films and upcoming TV series will debut on their channels in Greece and in Cyprus as part of this deal.”

Added Kiki Silvestriadou, CEO of Nova Media: “We are very happy that we have reached the agreement with NBCUniversal Global Distribution as it will enrich our premium content even further by offering some of the best films and series available to our subscribers. The deal will serve our goal of delivering the most diverse and high-quality content via our four Novacinema channels.”