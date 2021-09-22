In a move that it says signals an inflection point for the company and its investor, giving it the capability of accelerating its service provider edge cloud ambitions to build one of the world’s largest high-performing content delivery networks (CDN), Qwilt has announced a new round of funding from Cisco Investments.
Qwilt’s content delivery solution is based on Open Caching specifications developed and approved by the Streaming Video Alliance (the Alliance), an industry forum with over 80 members. The Alliance’s Open Caching Working Group, co-chaired by Qwilt, brings the streaming ecosystem together to create a new model for content delivery within Communication Service Provider networks. The Open Caching industry initiative is driven by the belief that building and operating content delivery technology closer to consumers will improve streaming quality and increase network capacity.
Qwilt and Cisco’s CDN solution, described as unique, features an edge architecture, based on Open Caching and a partnership-based business model in which service providers are part of the content delivery value chain. This new method for content delivery is enabled by Qwilt’s CDN platform, coupled with Cisco’s edge compute and networking infrastructure to deliver the solution as-a-service.
“This investment [will allow] Qwilt and Cisco to expand upon our shared vision to help service providers use edge computing to deliver digital content experiences from their own networks,” said Qwilt chief executive officer and co-founder Alon Maor (pictured with the management team). “We are ready to accelerate our efforts by hiring new talent, elevating our marketing efforts and putting R&D into action for mass-scale growth.”
“Streaming is a primary focus for most service providers today to drive revenue. Cisco’s investment in Qwilt demonstrates our commitment to helping customers monetise their edge cloud infrastructure with a solution that improves the quality of service and reliability,” added Jonathan Davidson, executive vice president and general manager, mass-scale infrastructure group, Cisco, commenting on the round.commenting on the round.
“We are seeing great momentum with customers around the world who believe in the powerful combination of Qwilt and Cisco to take them to the next level with an innovative content delivery platform for streaming and on-demand services, new applications and more.”
Qwilt and Cisco’s CDN solution, described as unique, features an edge architecture, based on Open Caching and a partnership-based business model in which service providers are part of the content delivery value chain. This new method for content delivery is enabled by Qwilt’s CDN platform, coupled with Cisco’s edge compute and networking infrastructure to deliver the solution as-a-service.
“This investment [will allow] Qwilt and Cisco to expand upon our shared vision to help service providers use edge computing to deliver digital content experiences from their own networks,” said Qwilt chief executive officer and co-founder Alon Maor (pictured with the management team). “We are ready to accelerate our efforts by hiring new talent, elevating our marketing efforts and putting R&D into action for mass-scale growth.”
“Streaming is a primary focus for most service providers today to drive revenue. Cisco’s investment in Qwilt demonstrates our commitment to helping customers monetise their edge cloud infrastructure with a solution that improves the quality of service and reliability,” added Jonathan Davidson, executive vice president and general manager, mass-scale infrastructure group, Cisco, commenting on the round.commenting on the round.
“We are seeing great momentum with customers around the world who believe in the powerful combination of Qwilt and Cisco to take them to the next level with an innovative content delivery platform for streaming and on-demand services, new applications and more.”