Netgem chief commercial and customer officer, Sylvain Thevenot added: “Irish consumers will be able to take full advantage of a wide array of entertainment by bringing together connectivity from Pure Telecom with a high-quality TV service we have powered for Irish ISPs. The service combines traditional live TV with easily accessible streaming TV shows and films across numerous on-demand platforms, keeping the whole family entertained on faster broadband and at an affordable price.” Established in 2002, Pure Telecom has the stated mission of achieving high quality customer service at a reasonable price. The new Pure TV service is said to be the first new branded TV offer in four years since the launch of Vodafone TV and is enabled by TV-as-a-Service provider Netgem TV which has supplied a mix of free and premium streaming and broadcast channels all in one place. The company is also the first Irish ISP to make use of the co-branded TV foundation created by Netgem and implemented successfully in the UK with Origin TV and Community Fibre TV in London.Pure TV will include a combination of free to air content (saorview channels through aerial) and internet channels; thousands of hours of extra inclusive on-demand content such as All 4 and YouTube 4K as well as movie specialists Filmzie; free to air channels including 20 sports channels available at home and on-the-go; the ability for users to rent the latest movies on Rakuten TV, watch box sets, or purchase more in 4K on Prime Video; unlimited mobile TV, and HD at no extra charge; universal search across all live and on-demand TV content. All of these features will be brought together on Netgem’s HD and 4K TV boxes.Commenting on the deployment, Pure Telecom CEO Paul Connell remarked: “Our partnership with Netgem has proven to be very successful, so we are delighted to be launching Pure TV in collaboration with Netgem. Being able to utilise Netgem’s 4K set-top box will ensure that the Irish public have access to the most popular TV shows and films that Pure TV has to offer.”Netgem chief commercial and customer officer, Sylvain Thevenot added: “Irish consumers will be able to take full advantage of a wide array of entertainment by bringing together connectivity from Pure Telecom with a high-quality TV service we have powered for Irish ISPs. The service combines traditional live TV with easily accessible streaming TV shows and films across numerous on-demand platforms, keeping the whole family entertained on faster broadband and at an affordable price.”