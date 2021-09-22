Abacus Media Rights (AMR) is claiming to have struck a slew of sales to a number of platforms and broadcasters of The Beatles and India, a unique historical chronicle of the enduring love affair between the Fab Four and the Subcontinent.
Inspired by Ajoy Bose’s book Across The Universe – The Beatles in India, producer Reynold D’Silva, founder and CEO of Silva Screen Music Group, has taken the story further by producing Bose’s directorial debut. Bose and cultural researcher, co-director Pete Compton, have created an audio-visual presentation that is claimed to stand apart from the many documentaries produced about the band, delving deep into the most crucial period of their evolution from the world’s most famous pop stars, into multi-faceted pioneering musical artists.
The 1 x 96’, produced by Ren/oir Pictures, a Silva Screen Company, has been acquired by Channel 4, UK; BritBox North America for exclusive rights in US & Canada; HBO Max in Latin America; Foxtel, Australia; Rialto Channel, New Zealand; Channel One, Russia and A Contracorriente Films, Spain. More deals are in the pipeline.
“We’re thrilled to see such early interest in this extraordinary documentary,” commented AMR managing director Jonathan Ford. “Using rare archival footage, an array of unseen recordings and photographs, eye-witness accounts and stunning location shoots across India, The Beatles and India energetically reveals a fascinating journey which was to have a profound impact on The Beatles’ spiritual lives and their music.”
Reynold D’Silva added: "We have been delighted at the response with the cinema showings at the Everyman Music Film Festival and are looking forward greatly to this film being shown to a wider audience this autumn. The universal appeal of the subject has been one of our main aims in creating this project and we are sure it will strike a resonant chord with audiences.”
