CultivonsNous.tv is the first French channel from Alchimie available through online streaming at cultivonsnous.tv and via the CultivonsNous TV channel app on digital platforms Orange and Amazon Prime Video Channels. The channel is dedicated to the Earth and food, and aims to facilitate/inspire the conversation between urban and rural people through portraits of those who feed us, documentaries on agricultural practices and reports on eating well, drinking well and the environment.

The TVPlayer Go! app is now available on Spanish platform Movistar and includes 14 channels adapted to the Spanish market, including VaughanPlay, Aflam Plus, Historia y Visa and Pasion Telenolevas.

Nicolas d’Hueppe, Founder and CEO of Alchimie commented: “We are very proud of these new distribution deals with leading players. Since the beginning of the year, Alchimie has strengthened its distribution partnerships with industry leaders such as Samsung, Altice, Rakuten and now Orange, Amazon Prime Video and Movistar. These many partnerships illustrate the platforms' appetite for thematic content, designed to appeal to an audience with diverse interests.”