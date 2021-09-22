Canela.TV, one of the first AVOD streaming services for US Hispanics, has announced its new programming line-up in partnership with Hyundai, celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with Stories of Inspiration.

It will broadcast a diverse selection of programming from 15 September to 15 October, including the Journey to Success series as well as a curated selection of cultural programming under its My Latin Roots category.

Isabel Rafferty, CEO and founder of Canela Media, said: “Hispanic Heritage Month is a great opportunity for us to go back to our roots and feature content that puts a spotlight on inspirational Latinos as well as the stories that showcase what it means to be a part of the Hispanic community. Thanks to our exclusive partnership with Hyundai, Canela.TV viewers will have access to a wide variety of amazing content to sample and be inspired by.”

The Journey to Success Series will highlight the real stories of today's Hispanic heroes and explore a day in their lives to know how they built their own journey to success. Stories will highlight standout achievements, leadership and innovations from the US Latino community. The Series will feature Kiki Melendez, La Marisoul and Edoardo Chavarin.

The My Latin Roots section on Canela.TV includes films from the ‘Golden Age’ of Mexican Cinema (1933-1961) including Dos Tipos de Cuidado, Rio Escondido, Ahí Esta el Detalle and El Mártir del Calvario.

Angela Zepeda, CMO, Hyundai Motor America, said: “We are pleased to have the opportunity to support the Hispanic community and bring awareness to conversations that move Latinos forward. Canela.TV is a great destination for anyone looking for inspiring stories of Latinos defying expectations and overcoming challenges.”