Already a sports partner to Snap, Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and YouTube, the deal expands WAVE.tv’s distribution footprint to reach Atmosphere’s 25 million monthly viewers. Atmosphere, which is designed for viewing in public spaces, provides audio-optional TV programming to restaurants, bars, gyms, hotels, doctors’ offices and other venues.

The new WAVE.tv channel features user-generated segments from WAVE.tv media brands including Buckets, The home of professional basketball; FTBL, the voice of the global soccer community spotlighting tricks done at home by fans and players; Gym Heroes, which spotlights fitness stories from ordinary people; and football channel Jukes.

WAVE.tv covers classic sports like football and basketball, plus strongman and competitive arm wrestling.

Brian Verne, co-founder and co-CEO of WAVE.tv, commented: “When it comes to sports, we already dominate on social media platforms and expanding our tremendously popular IP to digital platforms like Atmosphere is a durable next step in the evolution of our business strategy. We continue to challenge traditional notions of sports and entertainment media with our content and distribution strategy that is uniquely tailored to Gen Z and young millennial audiences, and we look forward to engaging with even more fans through our partnership with Atmosphere.”

Added Leo Resig, co-founder and CEO of Atmosphere: “WAVE.tv’s ability to capture every type of sports fan mirrors Atmosphere’s talents in out-of-home. We’re thrilled to be partnering with a company just as dedicated to challenging tradition and finding new ways to reach audiences as we are.”