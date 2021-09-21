FOX Entertainment-owned advertising video-on-demand service Tubi has added to its all-new original content with upcoming true crime docuseries, Meet, Marry, Murder.





Meet, Marry, Murder investigates what happens when a commitment to lifetime love ends up taking someone’s life instead. The series explores the true stories of people who were murdered by their partners and features interviews with witnesses, including family, friends, matchmakers and more, to discuss the tragic unions. Episodes focus on cases such as the murder of a woman by her estranged husband, the killing of a husband by his wife in a devastating car chase involving his mistress, and more devastating crimes.



Hosted and executive-produced by Michelle Trachtenberg, the series will premiere on 6 October with all 13 episodes dropping on the platform. In addition, Tubi will unlock a special preview exclusively on Amazon Fire TV from 1-5 October.



Meet, Marry, Murder is from Brooklyn-based film and television studio and operator FilmRise and internationally established television production company FirstLookTV and is executive-produced by Will Hanrahan, Gillian Carter, Danny Fisher and Max Einhorn.



“At Tubi, we are excited to expand our offerings within the true crime genre,” said Tubi chief content officer Adam Lewinson. “Viewers’ fascination with true crime content is ever-growing and we know Meet, Marry, Murder will captivate audiences and keep them at the edge of their seats.”