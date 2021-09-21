Following its successful international release earlier this year, WildBear Entertainment’s latest feature documentary, Hating Peter Tatchell, executive produced by Sir Elton John and David Furnish, is to begin streaming on Netflix Australia and New Zealand.
Produced by Veronica Fury from WildBear Entertainment’s Brisbane office and directed by Gold Coast based Christopher Amos, the documentary tells the true story of the controversial human rights campaigner whose protests rocked the establishment, revolutionised attitudes and laws on homosexuality, and have exposed tyrants and injustice across the globe.
Five years in the making and filmed across the UK, Russia and Australia, Hating Peter Tatchell follows over fifty-years of Peter’s life from his activist beginnings in Australia with the Anti-Vietnam War movement, to his latest crusade against the persecution of LGBT+ people in the Chechen Republic during the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Moscow that led to his public arrest near the Red Square and Kremlin.
Featuring extensive never-before-seen photographic and video archives, an intimate conversation between Peter and fellow activist and celebrated actor, Sir Ian McKellen, and supporting interviews from allies and adversaries, including former Archbishop of Canterbury George Carey, actor Stephen Fry, the ex-head of the UK LGBT+ group Stonewall Angela Mason, 1970s pop star Tom Robinson, the world’s first out cabinet minister UK MP Chris Smith, and photojournalist Adrian Arbib who reported on some of Peter’s best-known protests, Hating Peter Tatchell invites audiences to discover how this Australian-born activist went from the
‘Most Hated Man in Britain’ to a national treasure.
“Hating Peter Tatchell has been a terrific team effort and we are thrilled to have had the support of Sir Elton John and David Furnish as part of that team,” Fury commented. “We are proud to have produced this very topical and resonant feature doc, about a truly inspiring man, and we are now delighted to share it with home audiences in Australia and New Zealand.”
Commenting on the finished film in a joint statement, Sir Elton John and David Furnish said: "We were so overwhelmed with emotion. It was fantastic! It’s so compelling - and such a harsh contrast to the disappointing times we are living in. An important cinematic milestone that properly celebrates a true hero.”
Hating Peter Tatchell received principal production investment from Screen Australia in association with WildBear Entertainment and was financed with support from the Melbourne International Film Festival Premiere Fund and Screen Queensland. It has also just been announced in this year’s Raindance Film Festival’s official selection.
