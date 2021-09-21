Research from streaming media intelligence cloud provider Conviva has found that content streamed for the first time is typically discovered in four ways with a direct correlation between high social media usage and high streaming video consumption, showing social platforms are key to new content discovery.
Data for the State of Streaming: Content report was gathered through research conducted by Dynata from 10-14 June 2021 in a group comprising 2,502 consumers who were over 18 years of age, use social media as well as watch television or other video content through internet streaming and watch linear television (not streamed from the internet).
The report found that the leading methods of discovery were word of mouth (59%), advertising (52%), social media (49%) and streaming service recommendations (43%). The report further broke down word of mouth, the top overall source for streaming discovery, to reveal significant social media influence including friends talking about content on social media (20%), recommendations by a friend on social media (18%) and recommendations by a celebrity or influencer on social media (11%). In person word of mouth, including friend or family recommendations (34%) and friends talking about content in person (27%), was important also.
Additionally, 41% of all streaming viewers frequently watched what was recommended to them when they start up their selected streaming service and 47% agreed that recommendations by streaming services were usually very good.
The average number of social media platforms used by a typical consumer was 3.4 while this number jumped to 3.9 for heavy streamers, plummeting to 2.3 for non-streamers. High social media users are more than twice as likely to spend more than eight hours per day streaming. Social platforms are the top information source among younger consumers, aged 18 to 34, with two-thirds agreeing that social media has useful information about TV, movies, or shows. Consumers who agreed with “social media has a lot of good information on shows and movies” were also 78% more likely to discover content by engaging with shows on social media.
The report also found that as many as 93% of heavy social users streamed on Netflix. However, the next five top streaming publishers also have dominance with over half of heavy social users reporting that they stream on Amazon Prime, YouTube, Disney+, Hulu and HBO Max.
Advertising was also found to have played a key role in the discovery process and Conviva added that the data revealed the advertising mix must be adjusted to maximise streaming engagement.
When it comes to which medium to invest in for the most successful advertising, most respondents reported seeing an ad on TV, followed by 20% saying they saw the ad on social media. Only 10% said a podcast ad or ad in a newspaper or magazine influenced what to watch. Up to 65% of long-form video is still consumed on the big screen. This suggested said Conviva that 30-second ads remain viable. Conversely, it noted that five- to 10-second ad units were better for smaller devices where 42% of shorter content is consumed on mobile phones.
Yet overall, general web browsing was still the most common activity among consumers as 75% of respondents said they browse the internet for more than an hour per day while 38% reported browsing more than three hours per day. As such, observed Conviva, the web should remain a dominant part of the paid ad mix.
“Given the incredible amount of streaming content available today, connecting viewers with content that not only piques their interest, but also resonates enough to keep them coming back for more is a significant challenge for publishers looking to identify and engage new audiences,” said Keith Zubchevich, CEO, Conviva commenting on the State of Streaming: Content report. “By leveraging advertising, recommendations and social media to curate and promote their offerings, publishers can expose viewers to new, quality content while simultaneously increasing their reach and brand loyalty.”
