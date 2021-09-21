The voting itself may not have produced the clarity that the political parties may have desired but as regards presentation of what was cast at the ballot box, but at the Canadian election, APTN has seen gains with the use of interactive data applications and visual branding from Polygon Labs.
The Winnipeg-based organisation is the country’s first national indigenous broadcaster and provides news and entertainment through multiple platforms. Throughout the election, APTN made use of a range of Polygon Labs’ software solutions including the company’s data aggregation and visualisation platform Ipsum, which aggregated data from the Canadian press and distributed it in real-time to APTN’s Vizrt newsroom graphics templates, PCR playout and ticker Viz Engines. In addition, APTN used Polygon’s Chronos interactive data-driven storytelling and visualisation software to display results, data-driven maps and analysis visualisation, via a touch screen.
APTN also used the Polygon Labs Creative Hub portal to deliver remote, on-demand real-time Election graphics, channel branding and virtual production. Creative Hub is claimed to provide a cost-effective design subscription service.
Polygon Labs designed and built APTN’s Elections programme opening and bumper graphics using Unreal Engine 4.7, which allows animations to be built in real-time. This said Polygon created time efficiency, as there was no need to render the motion graphics, and allows creation of data-driven animations with post-production quality in real-time.
“Because we’ve worked with Polygon Labs for a long time there’s a strong element of trust,” said Wayne McKenzie, APTN executive director of operations explaining the deployment. “We know that we can absolutely rely on the team to provide the solutions that we need to create sophisticated graphics that illustrate the story as it unfolds before, during and after the results process, as well as a reliable workflow based on years of experience that brings everything together.”
APTN also used the Polygon Labs Creative Hub portal to deliver remote, on-demand real-time Election graphics, channel branding and virtual production. Creative Hub is claimed to provide a cost-effective design subscription service.
Polygon Labs designed and built APTN’s Elections programme opening and bumper graphics using Unreal Engine 4.7, which allows animations to be built in real-time. This said Polygon created time efficiency, as there was no need to render the motion graphics, and allows creation of data-driven animations with post-production quality in real-time.
“Because we’ve worked with Polygon Labs for a long time there’s a strong element of trust,” said Wayne McKenzie, APTN executive director of operations explaining the deployment. “We know that we can absolutely rely on the team to provide the solutions that we need to create sophisticated graphics that illustrate the story as it unfolds before, during and after the results process, as well as a reliable workflow based on years of experience that brings everything together.”