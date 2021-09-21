FreeCast and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment have added a selection of linear channels and VOD content from Crackle Plus available to SelectTV customers.

In addition to four linear channels, SelectTV users may also access the full VOD library from both Crackle and Popcornflix, consisting of thousands of hours of on-demand entertainment at no additional cost to viewers.

The four advertising-supported linear channels include Popcornflix, featuring action, adventure, horror, sci-fi, and crime blockbusters; Truli, bringing faith, hope and positive inspirational entertainment in the form of movies, documentaries and TV shows; Crackle Classics, serving up classic TV shows and TV movies; and the Crackle Channel, featuring Crackle originals and exclusives, as well as Hollywood movies from a variety of genres.

Tracy West, executive vice president of digital content and channel distribution for FreeCast, said: “Crackle and Popcornflix were some of the first big AVOD players, and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a long record of success across media platforms. This deal brings a vast amount of quality, recognizable content to our users.”

Added Philippe Guelton, President of Crackle Plus: “The Crackle Plus team is enthusiastic to be working with FreeCast. Their focus on aggregating free content is a perfect fit for us, being one of the leading brands in the AVOD industry. These new touch points will add a new unique audience to our offering, something our advertisers are looking for.”