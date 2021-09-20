Having been a market leader in providing and distributing 4K/Ultra HD content and scoring regular wins with its thematic content, especially with drama, SPI International is now joining forces with Canal+ Group.
The French media giant will acquire a 70% majority stake in the distributor which currently operates 42 TV channels and multiple digital products across six continents and has become a major player in content distribution and broadcasting worldwide.
The Canal+ Group totals 22 million subscribers worldwide and has experienced continuous growth of its international business in recent years. This acquisition is seen as helping CANAL+ to expand its strategy of investing in content and reinforce its offers on its different markets, by relying on European leader Studiocanal, Kino Świat in Poland, and now SPI.
CANAL+ says the agreement will enable complementary know-how and skills to be combined, with SPI’s founders and CEO Loni Farhi and Berk Uziyel continuing to manage and develop SPI’s business with the support of their executive committee, while the parties will be able to generate reciprocal synergies to further strengthen the two groups’ presence in the international markets.
The completion of the transaction is subject to the approval of the relevant regulatory authorities in the territories concerned.
In a joint statement commenting on the deal, Farhi and Uziyel said: “It is very exciting news and the start of a new era for SPI. CANAL+ and SPI share a common vision for continuous growth and a strong international presence. We have been strategic partners for years, where we have built a great tradition of collaborations and achieving mutual goals. Now we will have the chance to join forces under one roof. SPI will further accelerate its growth with CANAL+ while leveraging natural synergies…Our joined forces will strengthen the existing entertainment products and expand the distribution of our compelling content to far larger audiences.”
CANAL+ International CEO Jacques du Puy added: “We are very pleased to welcome SPI to our group. This acquisition marks a new strategic step for the development of our European contents. It will be a great opportunity to develop new synergies and businesses for our activities, especially in the Polish market and in the Central and Eastern European countries where CANAL+ operates through M7 brands.”
