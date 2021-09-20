Virgin Media has entered into a partnership with smart home services provider Plume to bring smarter in-home Wi-Fi features that can be used with any internet service provider.





The launch of the new HomePass move marks the first time the UK cable broadband provider Virgin Media has made Wi-Fi boosting technology available in non-Virgin Media areas. It combines smart home services with



HomePass uses cloud-controlled adaptive Wi-Fi pods to create the self-optimising Wi-Fi network throughout the home. This is said to ensure best in-home coverage for all connected devices and applications all of the time, regardless of where in the home they are being used and what they are doing. Pods can be placed throughout the home and will automatically optimise performance and speed in each room for each device. The two companies say that this means no engineer visits are required, set up takes minutes and customers can use the pods with any internet service provider. It also provides a number of smart home features, including motion awareness, and provides real-time alerts if unexpected movement is detected around the home. The system does not rely on what are described as “intrusive” cameras but instead works by monitoring disturbances in the Wi-Fi signal.



HomePass is also designed to help keep users and connected devices safe from unwanted ads, hacks or threats, including what Plume and Virgin say are the seven most frequent types of cyber-attacks. From the central HomePass app, users can manage all devices connected to their network, change settings and permissions, and create custom Wi-Fi passwords for guests. Users can also set up individual profiles and personalise the experience for everyone in a house.



"Plume is thrilled to partner with Virgin Media to bring the UK smarter, safer, and more reliable home connectivity with HomePass," said Plume chief direct business officer Christian Constant. "Now, everyone in the UK can benefit from whole-home Wi-Fi, intelligent device security, personalised parental controls, guest access and motion sensing, even if they are not Virgin Media broadband subscribers."

"By teaming up with Plume, we're able to offer a smarter, faster, and safer Wi-Fi experience to everyone," added Sigrid van den Houte, director of products and propositions, fixed and FMC at Virgin Media. "With HomePass' plug and play pods and host of smart home features, we're excited to be transforming Wi-Fi in homes around the country."