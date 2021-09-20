The series stars Alberto Guerra and Ana Claudia Talancón (pictured) and is directed by Argentinean Pablo Fendrik (Ardor).

In El Refugio a family experiences the strangest hours of their lives when unusual phenomena begin to take place, apparently caused by an alien invasion or a completely unidentified force of nature. But all of it happens through their screens. When they go outside, nothing seems to be happening, aside from what springtime in the Mexican countryside holds in store for a group of humans. The parents must protect their children from an invisible enemy who not even they know exists. What is real? What happened to the world they knew? Is this ranch a refuge? Is it the final stronghold of humanity?

The miniseries consists of six one-hour episodes based on the original idea by Julio Rojas who co-wrote the series with Francisco Ortega and Enrique Videla. Production included 10 weeks of filming in rural areas of Santiago, Chile. El Refugio will premiere in Latin America, Brazil and Spain on Starzplay, and in the US and Puerto Rico on Pantaya. Internationally known as The Shelter, Fremantle will handle international distribution of the series.

Said Mario Almeida, head of content for Pantaya: “We are excited to push the boundaries of premium Spanish-language series with El Refugio, which is a brilliant fusion of various genres. At its core though, El Refugio is a love story about families, and how families cope with life-changing events. This series is wholly unique, and we know will strike a chord with audiences when they watch.”

Christian Vesper, president of global drama for Fremantle, added: “We are very happy to be continuing our relationship with Fabula, Starzplay and Pantaya on such an ambitious series. A sophisticated and timely thriller with universal issues of love and family at its heart, El Refugio features extraordinary talent both on and off screen. We can’t wait to share this unique story with audiences and see how they react.”