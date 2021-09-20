The five-year content partnership originally launched in 2020 that has seen Love Nature’s original series and documentaries land on Sky Nature, exclusively in the UK has been broadened to the pay-TV firm’s Sky Italia and Sky Deutschland divisions.
Love Nature is a wildlife and nature brand with linear and streaming channels available in over 135 countries. Through the original partnership, Sky Nature became the official home of Love Nature’s award-winning HD and Ultra HD content and claims to have established itself as the biggest natural channel in the UK dedicated to exploring and understanding the natural world.
The expanded partnership means customers in the two countries will be able to access Sky Nature and its catalogue of original content which by 2025 will include access to 670 hours of content shot in 4K such as the Sean Bean-narrated blue chip special, Osprey: Sea Raptor (1x60’; 4K and HD), Malawi Wildlife Rescue (6x60’; HD, 4K & HDR); Battle of the Alphas (12x30’; 4K and HD) and other key original titles now in production. Programming will be localised.
“The expansion of our partnership with Sky TV is an important milestone in Love Nature’s history, bringing our universally loved wildlife and nature stories to millions of new fans in Italy and Germany,” commented Love Nature global general manager Carlyn Staudt. “Not only does this expanded deal highlight the quality of our stunning series and documentaries, it validates Love Nature’s decision to invest in 4K over seven years ago, while navigating through all the uncharted territory that came with being one of the first to market in the natural history space.”
Sky UK & Ireland MD of content Zai Bennett, added: “We launched Sky Nature just one year ago and it has already delivered record breaking audiences as the biggest natural channel in the UK. The natural world is increasingly important to our customers, and we recognise this interest is shared by customers in other markets, including Germany and Italy. Sky Deutschland and Sky Italia customers will now have access to Sky Nature’s world class nature programming and experience Love Nature’s extensive library of natural documentaries.”
