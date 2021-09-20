After making a move into scripted earlier this year, international content business Distribution360 has announced an autumn slate with a major push into formats led by two competition titles, Race Against the Tide and Best in Miniature.
Created and produced by marblemedia, Race Against the Tide is available both as a 10 x 30’ series and as a format. Sand sculpting teams are put to the ultimate test as they compete against each other and against Mother Nature, battling the unstoppable ticking clock of the tide. The competitors dig, pound, and carve their way to extraordinary sculptures entirely made of sand, before the tide comes crashing in to take their creations back out to sea. The completed first series was filmed on the shores of the Bay of Fundy, New Brunswick, in Canada – home to the highest tide in the world.
Also created by marblemedia, 10 x 60’ Best in Miniature (pictured) is another skills-based competition format. In the series, where the motto is ‘Go Little or Go Home!’ and where precision and design technique will save contestants from elimination. Expert miniaturists are tasked with building their dream home in miniature form, creating it room by room in painstaking detail, all at 1:12 scale. For the first time in episodic television, the innovative new Probe lens is used for the room reveals. This gives the ‘walkthrough’ the same look and feel of a full-sized design show and allows viewers to feel so immersed they will forget they are inside a dollhouse.
Rounding out the new factual competition shows on the autumn slate is season two of Blown Away, 10 x 30’. This is the glass blowing show where it really is make or break as contestants look to create stunning works of art and beautiful objects out of glass in themed challenges. Another marblemedia competition series, both seasons of Blown Away have proved a hit on Netflix, with this new season only now available for worldwide sales.
Distribution360 has also added new titles to its kids and family slate this autumn, with two formats for younger audiences leading the way. These include 13 x 30’Just Like in Space, a science series for children aged 8-12, and 26 x 30’ Escape if you Can, a new challenge show for kids that sees contestants work together as a team to solve puzzles, challenges and a science experiment to earn the numbers for the secret code they must crack.
“The past year or so cemented the benefits of having strong and compelling formats in your catalogue, especially when they are tightly structured and can be readily and safely reproduced,” said Distribution360’s SVP rights and executive producer Diane Rankin commenting on the new slate and the commissions. “Both Race Against the Tide and Best in Miniature tick these boxes, but more than that, they successfully provide a window into a world of authentic skills and the incredible characters that practice them. We are thrilled to increase our formats presence with such strong new titles and are confident that the completed versions of the shows, which are themselves totally bingeable, will also prove successful in the international marketplace.”
Also created by marblemedia, 10 x 60’ Best in Miniature (pictured) is another skills-based competition format. In the series, where the motto is ‘Go Little or Go Home!’ and where precision and design technique will save contestants from elimination. Expert miniaturists are tasked with building their dream home in miniature form, creating it room by room in painstaking detail, all at 1:12 scale. For the first time in episodic television, the innovative new Probe lens is used for the room reveals. This gives the ‘walkthrough’ the same look and feel of a full-sized design show and allows viewers to feel so immersed they will forget they are inside a dollhouse.
Rounding out the new factual competition shows on the autumn slate is season two of Blown Away, 10 x 30’. This is the glass blowing show where it really is make or break as contestants look to create stunning works of art and beautiful objects out of glass in themed challenges. Another marblemedia competition series, both seasons of Blown Away have proved a hit on Netflix, with this new season only now available for worldwide sales.
Distribution360 has also added new titles to its kids and family slate this autumn, with two formats for younger audiences leading the way. These include 13 x 30’Just Like in Space, a science series for children aged 8-12, and 26 x 30’ Escape if you Can, a new challenge show for kids that sees contestants work together as a team to solve puzzles, challenges and a science experiment to earn the numbers for the secret code they must crack.
“The past year or so cemented the benefits of having strong and compelling formats in your catalogue, especially when they are tightly structured and can be readily and safely reproduced,” said Distribution360’s SVP rights and executive producer Diane Rankin commenting on the new slate and the commissions. “Both Race Against the Tide and Best in Miniature tick these boxes, but more than that, they successfully provide a window into a world of authentic skills and the incredible characters that practice them. We are thrilled to increase our formats presence with such strong new titles and are confident that the completed versions of the shows, which are themselves totally bingeable, will also prove successful in the international marketplace.”