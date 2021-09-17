In a further boost to the flagship and still solidly growing direct-to-consumer streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, Disney+ will now be available on compatible 4K Panasonic TVs launched from 2017 onwards which feature the My Home Screen operating system.
The move will mean that on compatible TVs, the Disney+ app icon will become visible in the sets’ Application view, allowing viewers to enjoy Disney+ content with the “true to the creators’ intent” picture quality Panasonic is known for.
Models supported for the app include 4K Panasonic TVs with my Home Screen OS with product prefixes EZ, EX, FZ, FX, GZ, GX, HZ, HX, JZ, JX. Regions supporting the deal comprise the UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and Latin America.
Disney+ offers fans content from the company’s iconic entertainment brands, including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, as well as exclusive original programming including feature-length films, series, documentaries, and short-form content made exclusively for the service.
It includes original titles including The Mandalorian, the epic first-ever live-action Star Wars series and what became the most downloaded programme ever only weeks after launch in the US; Lady and the Tramp, a live-action re-telling of the 1955 animated classic; High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, the all-new scripted series set at the real-life East High featured in the hit movies; The World According to Jeff Goldblum docu-series from National Geographic; Marvel’s Hero Project; Encore!, executive produced by the multi-talented Kristen Bell; The Imagineering Story a six-part documentary; animated short film collections SparkShorts and Forky Asks A Question from Pixar Animation Studios.
After a relatively slow Q2, the Disney+ juggernaut regained momentum in the company's third quarter ended 3 July 2021 totalling 116 million subscribers, adding 58.5 million subs since the end of the previous three months.
In select international markets, Disney+ also includes the new general entertainment content brand, Star. The service offers commercial-free streaming alongside an ever-growing collection of exclusive originals, including feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series, and short-form content. Also through Star, it offers a catalogue from 20th Century Studios, Disney Television Studios, FX, Searchlight Pictures and others.
