In its second deal with a major airline in a matter of months, the Extreme E electric SUV racing series has announced that its magazine programme Climate Changers has been selected by Etihad Airways for its E-Box inflight entertainment service.
The Extreme E series hopes to raise awareness of the climate emergency by mixing sport with purpose to inspire change. It also aims to leave behind a long-lasting positive impact through its legacy programmes and showcase the performance of all-electric vehicles in extreme conditions, promoting their adoption of electric vehicles in the quest for a lower carbon future for the planet.
After an opening round in the deserts of AlUla, Saudi Arabia in April 2021and then a battle on the beach in Dakar, Senegal in May, Extreme E has just concluded the Arctic X Prix in Kangerlussuaq Greenland. The sport for purpose series is heading to Sardinia for the Island X Prix at the end of October.
Etihad is the second flag carrier of the United Arab Emirates and offers its guests a network of over 100 passenger and cargo destinations across six continents. The E-Box entertainment service offers passengers hundreds of hours of on-demand video and audio content via touch screen technology. The completely wireless system allows passengers to stream premium TV programmes, films, music and more straight to their phones, tablets or laptops while on-board.
The Extreme E shows such as Climate Changers are described as targeting audiences with a thirst for adventure and excitement. With behind-the-scenes access to the creation and progression of the motorsport series, the programmes take viewers on a journey all the way from the championship’s inception through to the mind-blowing race action, the people and brains behind it, as well the stories of climate change, science, exploration and passion surrounding the series.
As one of the world’s youngest and most respected airlines, we are delighted that Etihad has chosen one of Extreme E’s magazine shows for its prestigious in-flight entertainment package,” said Extreme E chief marketing officer Ali Russell commenting on the deal.
“Our sport for purpose championship has so many fascinating stories to tell…These programmes add so much additional depth to the championship and extend the conversation outside of the racing itself and I’m confident this will entertain Etihad’s discerning traveller. Extreme E’s plethora of behind-the-scenes content which includes the fascinating people, the technology, the science and the legacy initiatives, all make for compelling viewing not only for lovers of motorsport but for anyone with a sense of adventure and care for the environment.”
