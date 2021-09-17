Rope Ladder Fiction will create quality scripted content alongside industry partners whilst ensuring new pathways into the industry are created, and that talent is fully supported to grow their career. Outreach and innovation will be central to the guiding principles of Rope Ladder Fiction.

The indie is already working with broadcasters and commissioners on a range of projects, with the aim of production starting in 2022. Rope Ladder Fiction will build upon Roach’s first solo project, curating Flip the Script, a training programme to provide 12 paid placements for aspiring script editors in the North West run by social enterprise Sharp Futures.

Roach has decades of experience as a commissioner and executive producer. His career includes work on some of the most loved programmes in recent history, including Life on Mars, Silk, Casualty and Waterloo Road, as well as being credited for raising the bar of ambitious storytelling on Sky by commissioning shows like I Hate Suzie, Third Day, Intergalactic and Gangs of London.

Roach said: “Rope Ladder Fiction is being established to encourage a focus on new talent in all craft areas whilst also working with industry partners to innovate and create entertaining, provocative, quality drama. We hope to evolve a true pipeline of talent for the long term, encouraging collegiate working practices and a dynamic and trusted environment. We are genuine in our desire to guide a new generation up the Rope Ladder.’