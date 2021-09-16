In a bid to address growing data privacy and identity concerns, expanding its Household Graph index to 95 million and introducing interoperable infrastructure for identity resolution, independent connected TV (CTV) advertising and analytics platform Innovid has announced the launch of Innovid Key.





Developed to enable an accurate and persistent method by which advertisers can better understand and target audiences, the new solution is designed to unlock identity solutions in concert with Innovid’s proprietary Household Graph – which offers a view of US CTV households - in a secure, privacy-compliant manner.



Household Graph is enabled by the independent platform’s ad serving footprint across over 95 million of the 108 million CTV homes in the US. Using privacy-compliant mechanisms, Innovid collects available data through the platform’s ad server and proprietary SDK, which is installed in over 25 connected device types. Those signals are then matched to Innovid Key’s Household Graph. Subsequently, depending on the desired outcome, external “keys” are then plugged into the solution. These include first-party publisher IDs, clean rooms, and external ID partners.



The result says Innovid is identity resolution at a scale that allows marketers to reach the right people with the right message while ensuring data transparency and ownership. It adds that by using Innovid Key, brands and agencies are able to tell personalised stories on any device, understand reach and frequency, optimise campaigns to avoid creative saturation, and securely access and activate data across screens.



"Many solutions being proposed are workarounds versus long-term solutions that address both customer and advertiser concerns," explained Innovid co-founder and CTO Tal Chalozin. "By unlocking numerous identity solutions, in concert with Innovid's proprietary Household Graph, Innovid Key is providing an identity-for-all approach that doesn't alienate consumers and is built for the ever-evolving media ecosystem."