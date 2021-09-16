Aiming to improve its subscribers’ viewing experiences and rising up to the challenge of changing viewer expectations while reducing operational costs, Indian multi-system operator Digital TV & Broadband Services (DL Gtpl) has chosen ATEME’s TITAN headend solution to upgrade its cable TV platform.
As well as ensuring exceptional video quality at very low bitrates, the new ATEME solution is also said to make operations easier for both DL Gtpl and its operators thanks to its full software approach, which simplifies deployments and operations, in particular with profile reconfigurations, automatic switchovers and fast updates. And it reduces CAPEX as it runs on any COTS or virtualised server.
“We wanted a headend that would not only provide outstanding video quality, but that could also expand on the range of services we can offer. ATEME’s TITAN headend met all these criteria,” explained DL Gtpl managing director Manish Savani. “Thanks to the flexibility and support of ATEME’s local team we set up the new head-end quickly and smoothly. As a result, we are now ready to deliver exceptional video quality, and are also extending our value-added services with hybrid cable and OTT services for our operators and subscribers. I’m excited to bring the future of entertainment to the Indian market.”
ATEME APAC VP sales Gautier Vandomme added: “It’s an exciting time for the industry and we are delighted to have this opportunity to work with DL Gtpl to ease their operations, save them bandwidth and enable them to provide viewers across the region with an outstanding video quality. Viewers in India have such a rich variety of content to choose from; it is a great satisfaction to be helping them view this content in the best quality.”
